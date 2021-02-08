Several more chances of snow this week

Mother Nature is bringing another shot of snow for the region; there will be three chances within the next seven days.

The first one will be another quick mover; however, it looks to mix with rain along the coast. Winter Weather Advisories have been posted north of the city as it will be an all-snow event for them and higher accumulations are expected. Later this week, another chance of snow is possible as a storm system slides to the south of the region.

Clouds will be on the increase Monday night as an area of high pressure moves out to sea. Overnight temperatures will drop into the mid 20s.

Snow will develop, especially north and west of the city, early on Tuesday morning. Eventually, snow will fill in for the rest of the region, but coastal sections could start to see a wintry mix or rain as temperatures climb toward freezing during the day. Accumulations will be limited to a coating to 2 inches for the city, Long Island and much of New Jersey. North Jersey and Upstate New York could have as much as 2 to 4 inches of snow as temperatures are expected to stay below freezing.

For the city, temperatures may climb into the mid to upper 30s late in the day.

Wednesday look to be the pick of the week. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 30s.

The latter part of the week looks iffy as the chance for more snow comes back into the forecast. The long-range models indicate a storm will slide south of the region on Thursday and into Friday, but they differ on how close it will get. It all comes down to if the storm tracks too far south to give us snow, or if it tracks further north, giving us some snow. Due to the high uncertainty, snowfall amounts cannot be given at this point.

Unfortunately, the active pattern does not end with Thursday/Friday’s event. Another storm could bring some snow, rain, or both sometime between late Saturday night into Sunday. That will have to be looked at as the week progresses.