More snow, coldest temps of the season on the way

Even though the storm tapers off Sunday evening, we are still not in the clear; falling temperatures will be a major concern for Monday.

The slushy mess the storm has left behind will become ice as overnight lows bottom out below freezing. Winds are expected to gust between 25 and 35 miles per hour with the strongest winds near the coast. The cold temps and gusty winds will make it feel more like the single digits and below zero.

PIX11 Be sure to bundle up Monday – it’s going to be a cold one.

Streets will be icy, so allow plenty of extra travel time for your morning commute. Also, keep in mind that ice could weigh down trees and power lines, which could lead to power isolated outages. There will be plenty of sunshine Monday, but that will do nothing to warm you up. That said, dress in layers and don’t forget the winter accessories too.

The bitter blast will linger through the rest of the week, and there will be more snow along the way. The next round of snow/wintry mix will arrive Tuesday morning and continue through the afternoon. Right now, you can expect minor accumulations with most of the action north and west of the city.

Dry weather will return on Wednesday and so does the cold weather. However, increasing clouds could give way to another round of snow late Wednesday night into Thursday.

We are also closely watching another storm next weekend. Plus, the coldest temperatures of the season are slated arrive. The bitter blast will send temperatures bottoming out in the teens and single digits.

