More cold and rain on Sunday

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — It was a jam-packed week with remnants from Zeta, a Nor’easter, early snowfall, and near record cold to boot.

The Saturday morning low at Central Park was 32, just four degrees shy of surpassing the 1925 record. Wind chills made it feel more like the 20s.

After reaching highs in the 40s in the afternoon, overnight temperatures won’t be as cold. Lows are slated to bottom out at 40. So you will need the coat and the umbrella, while you’re at it.

Even though it will be a dry start on Sunday, an approaching system will bring rain to the area in the afternoon. Fallen leaves and steady rain will make for a slippery commute, and there is a chance for flooding as well.

So, early voters should get out to cast their ballots before 2 p.m. to avoid the rain. As the storm pulls away Sunday night, anticipate a few snow showers along with gusty winds to follow.

Overnight lows will return to the 30s for the start of the week. Whipping winds dominate on Monday with wind chills falling below freezing.

Looking ahead to Election Day, it will be dry and chilly with highs in the upper 40s. Milder weather returns for the second half of the week.

