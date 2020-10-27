More cloudy skies and possible showers Tuesday

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — A weak frontal boundary crossed through the region Monday night, bringing some low-level clouds and fog. Through the middle part of the week, skies will feature a good deal of clouds with some sun. For the most part, it will be on the dry side.

Hurricane Zeta formed on Monday in the Western Caribbean. It will cross through the Yucatan and make its way toward the Louisiana Gulf Coast. From there it will bring rain and wind around here later in the week.

Fog will dissipate throughout Tuesday morning and we’ll mostly see cloudy skies in the afternoon with a chance of scattered showers. The high temperature will be 60 in the city and in the upper 50s for the suburbs.

Wednesday will still feature some more clouds, especially during the first part of the day. During the afternoon, the sun will breakthrough and that will bring temperatures up to around 60 degrees.

During the latter part of the week, we will be dealing with the remnants of Hurricane Zeta. The storm is forecasted to cross through the Gulf of Mexico and make landfall near New Orleans Wednesday night as a Category 1 storm with winds around 75 mph or so. Once inland, it will weaken and hook up with a cold front where it will guide the storm toward our region.

Rain from the remnants of Zeta could arrive as early as the midday hours on Thursday and it will continue through the night and into Friday. This could be a long duration event featuring heavy rain and gusty winds. While it is an early call, rainfall amounts could exceed 2 inches for some. The heavy downpours could create highway flooding, and scattered power outages cannot be ruled out due to the windy conditions. As the storm wraps up Friday afternoon or night, cold air will pour in behind the storm and it is conceivable that some wet snow will develop for areas north and west of the city.

Halloween is shaping up to be a dry one, but the chill will likely remain. Expect partly cloudy skies with a brisk northerly wind for the trick or treaters. Temperatures will struggle to reach 50 degrees during the afternoon.

Temperatures will moderate into the mid to upper 50s by Sunday. A cold front will approach late in the day bringing the chance of showers.