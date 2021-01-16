MLK Day, Inauguration forecasts

NEW YORK — Last night’s rainfall ended the 10-day dry streak.

Central Park received 1.16 inches of rain by this morning. Clouds lingered throughout the day along with breezy conditions and a high of 47 degrees. Winds will continue to pick up making it feel colder in the wake of the system tomorrow.

Then dry weather will prevail on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. It will be a bit breezy with a high of 43 degrees.

Although temperatures remain above average these next few days, it will feel colder when you factor in the wind chills. Temperatures will become more seasonable by midweek. There are also a series of disturbances allowing for a chance of flurries north and west of the city on Tuesday. Snow showers are also possible on Thursday.

As for Inauguration Day, opening remarks will begin around 11:30 a.m. and President-elect Biden will be sworn in around 12 p.m. Expect temperatures in the upper 30 during that time under a mix of sun and clouds. However, daytime highs are slated to max out in the low to mid-40s.