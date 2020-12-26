Milder by Monday but more cold air on the way

NEW YORK — The bitter chill that moved in Friday overnight made for a cold and dry Saturday, but the chill is short-lived.

Saturday night, temperatures will drop into the 20s under a mostly clear sky, but the wind will settle down, so it won’t be as cold. Still, keep an eye out for patchy ice on untreated surfaces, especially tonight through Sunday morning.

Lots of sun on Sunday will help temperatures rise to around 40 degrees in the city, with most suburbs reaching the upper 30s.

It’s even milder on Monday, with highs around 50, but a cold front will plunge temperatures back down into the 30s on Tuesday.

