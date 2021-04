Our temperature ups and downs continue for the next few days.

Monday will be milder, with highs around 50 degrees, but it will turn breezy in the afternoon as a weak cold front approaches the Tri-State area.

The front won’t bring us any rain or snow, but some flurries are likely, especially north of the city.

The breezy conditions on Monday will become blustery on Tuesday, with wind chills in the 10s and 20s all day.

Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 30s under a partly sunny sky.