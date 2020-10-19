Warm Tuesday with grey skies and some showers

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — After a dry start to the week, Tuesday looks to be on the damp side as a slow moving cold front approaches the region. The front itself is a weak one, but an onshore flow pulling in a moist air mass will bring the chance of some light rain and drizzle especially during the afternoon and into the night. Despite the damp conditions, it is looking to be a mild day and it will stay that way for much of the week.

It will remain dry for much of the region Monday night as an area of high pressure lingers around. The slow moving cold front will bring some light rain for areas well north and west of the region. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s in the city.

As the front approaches to coast, it will dry out leaving us with overcast skies for Tuesday. During the afternoon, an onshore flow will bring some light rain and drizzle across coastal sections. Temperatures will be on the warm side with highs climbing toward 70 degrees.

The damp conditions will linger through the first part of Wednesday. In fact, the day could start out with some dense fog before skies start to clear out. Highs in the afternoon will be in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday looks to be the pick of the week. High pressure will settle in giving us mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Winds will shift more northeasterly on Friday. That will bring a few more clouds and cool temperatures down into the upper 60s.

A cold front will then start to move in during the weekend. At this point, it looks like most of Saturday will be fine, but some showers could develop Saturday night and continue into part of Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 60s on Saturday, then cool down into the upper 50s for Sunday.

