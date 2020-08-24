Marco makes landfall in Louisiana, sets stage for Laura to hit US as hurricane

Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
This satellite image released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Tropical Storm Laura in the North Atlantic Ocean, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Laura formed Friday in the eastern Caribbean and forecasters said it poses a potential hurricane threat to Florida and the U.S. Gulf Coast. A second storm also may hit the U.S. after running into Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. (NOAA via AP)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
Marco made landfall in Louisiana on Monday and, though the storm fell apart as it neared the coast Laura was just behind it.

Marco weakened from a hurricane, but the system is causing flooding and setting the stage for a supercharged Laura to hit the coast as a possible Category 3 storm.

The storm made landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River, according to the National Weather Service. Marco produced a small area of tropical-storm-force winds over water to the northeast of the center. Forecasters said heavy rain was expected to continue through the night.

People in the path of the weather are evacuating to shelters that are set up with the coronavirus pandemic in mind. Laura killed 11 people in the Caribbean, where it triggered power outages and flooding across the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

