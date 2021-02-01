Major storm pummels NY, NJ with snow: What’s next?

The tri-state region was slammed Monday by the first nor’easter of 2021, shutting down coronavirus vaccination sites, closing schools and halting transit.

Snowfall amounts climbed past 16 inches in Central Park and totals were going well over 2 feet in parts of New Jersey. While the brunt of the storm had passed as of Monday evening, more snow is on the way heading into Tuesday as the storm slowly exits the region.

Snow totals in NY, NJ: See how much has fallen in your area

Along coastal sections, winds will continue to gust at around 30 to 40 mph, pounding the shoreline. As a result, Coastal Flood Warnings have been issued for Monday night as high tide may run 2-3 feet above normal, causing moderate flooding.

Lighter snow will continue through Monday night. That being said, there could be several periods where the snow turns to the moderate side. Temperatures along the coast will hover around the freezing, so it will mix in with sleet or changeover to drizzle at times. An additional 1-3 inches of snow will be possible heading into Tuesday morning.

“We’re looking at a long two days here,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a virtual news conference.

Periods of snow will continue throughout Tuesday as the storm will be slow to depart. It will remain breezy and cold day as temperatures stay in the mid 30s. When all is said and done, snowfall amounts could end up around 20 inches in the city.

Any leftover snow should finally taper off by Tuesday night, and the sun should break through the clouds on Wednesday. Expect highs to be in the mid 30s.

A warming trend develops for the latter part of the week. Highs climb in the lower 40s by Thursday, however, a cold front will bring rain showers on Friday.

Snow impacts:

The New York City area had scattered power outages by early Monday evening, affecting about 3,200 homes and businesses in the city and its New York suburbs, 4,000 in New Jersey and 1,200 in Connecticut.

Hundreds of flights and many trains and were canceled, and aboveground New York City subway service stopped at 2 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.