Major snowstorm hits NY, NJ: Timeline, snow totals, and more

NEW YORK — A major nor’easter arrived in the New York and New Jersey region Monday and dumped well over a foot of snow in many areas, with blizzard-like conditions possible.

With flakes falling since Sunday evening, the National Weather Service said more than 15 inches of snow had fallen in Manhattan’s Central Park as of 1 p.m., and as much as 16 inches was reported in northern New Jersey. Although the heaviest parts of the storm had moved through the metropolitan area by Monday evening, lighter snow showers were expected to continue virtually all day Tuesday, forecaster James Tomasini said.

“We’re looking at a long two days here,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a virtual news conference.

Flakes began to fall across New Jersey in the late afternoon on Sunday and slowly became more widespread across the region by the evening.

Forecast models predict snow totals could top out around 19 inches in parts of New York City, 13 inches in western and central Long Island, and a whopping 26 inches in parts of northern New Jersey.

Cuomo declared a state of emergency for New York City, Long Island and the Hudson Valley on Monday. The governor held a storm briefing Monday afternoon. Watch the news conference below or click here.

A state of emergency went into effect in New York City at 6 a.m. Monday, restricting non-essential travel in an effort to keep New Yorkers off the roads as plows and salt trucks make their rounds.

“Make no mistake: this storm will bring heavy snowfall, and it will make travel dangerous in every neighborhood in our city,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said. “New Yorkers should stay home, keep the roads clear for emergency vehicles, and let our plows work to keep us all safe.”

Over 2,000 plows were already on the roads in New York City before sunrise Monday. New York City has an interactive snowplow map that allows New Yorkers to check when their street was last plowed and salted.

PIX11’s Anthony DiLorenzo was live in Manhattan early Monday with the latest on road conditions and more:

NYC state of emergency in effect as snowstorm hits tri-state

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy also declared a state of emergency on Sunday ahead of the storm.

“State agencies are ready to respond, and we will use every resource at our disposal to ensure the safety of New Jerseyans” Murphy said.

PIX11’s Kirstin Cole was live in Mahwah with the latest snow totals and road conditions in the Garden State:

Nor’easter moves into New Jersey Monday morning

Snowstorm timeline

A winter storm warning is in effect through 6 a.m. Tuesday for the entire tri-state region. A coastal flood warning is in effect through 5 p.m. Monday for the New Jersey Shore and Long Island.

While the storm started on the lighter side early Monday, it quickly picked up steam throughout the morning. The worst of the nor’easter is expected to last through Monday tonight.

Anticipate blizzard-like conditions with potentially 2 to 3 inches of snow falling per hour. Visibility will be ¼ of a mile or less with wind gust up to or exceeding 50 mph, especially in coastal regions.

These powerful winds will create blowing, drifting snow, which will make getting around town impossible. Additionally, the weight of the snow and powerful winds may lead to down trees, power lines and power outages.

Coastal areas of Long Island will see a mix of sleet and rain at times as warmer air works its way in from the Atlantic.

Light snow will continue through Tuesday morning before gradually tapering off Tuesday afternoon.

NYC Department of Sanitation Commissioner Edward Grayson gave an update on how crews are working around the clock to keep roads clear and safe:

NYC sanitation tackles the snowstorm

NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Deanne Criswell shared an update Monday morning on how her team prepared and the importance of New Yorkers staying off the roads during the storm:

NYC Emergency Management boss talks snowstorm prep, street safety, flooding and more

PIX11’s Rebecca Solomon was live in Yonkers early Monday with a update on snowfall and road conditions in Westchester County:

Westchester hit by snowstorm early Monday

Snow totals

The highest snow accumulations will be from New York City and northward, where totals could approach 18 to 24 inches in spots.

New York City could have snow totals of up to 19 inches.

West of the city, parts of New Jersey could get between 22 and 26 inches of snow.

Out on Long Island, officials in Nassau County are preparing for 12 inches or more of snow.

Click here for preliminary snow totals in NY and NJ

New York City storm response

Mayor Bill de Blasio canceled in-person learning for New York City public schools on Monday and Tuesday.

Students will attend remote classes instead. Food distribution at schools and the Learning Bridges program were also canceled for Monday and Tuesday.

The city’s COVID-19 vaccination sites will be closed Monday and Tuesday, de Blasio said. Appointments will be rescheduled for a later date.

Alternate Side Parking rules are suspended through Saturday.

The Open Streets program and outdoor dining on city roadways are suspended through at least Tuesday.

The mayor held a storm and COVID-19 briefing on Monday. Watch the news conference below.

Power outages in NY, NJ

Some residents across New York and New Jersey began to lose power Monday as the nor’easter battered the region with gusty winds and heavy snow.

Officials reminded residents to call their utility company to report an outage and to stay away from downed power lines, which could be live and dangerous.

Click here for the latest updates on power outages in NY and NJ

WINTER STORM #ORLENA: Tomorrow’s snowstorm? will also bring strong wind gusts? that could cause power outages, but the utility companies are prepared and on standby. If your power goes out, report it to your #utility ASAP: https://t.co/YoXPccGSvH pic.twitter.com/61TMGXSED0 — NJ Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) (@NJBPU) January 30, 2021

Storm’s impact on public transit

The MTA suspended subway service on above-ground tracks beginning at 2 p.m., interim NYC Transit President Sarah Feinberg said. Underground subway service will continue to operate.

“People should be planning for that now,” Feinberg said. “We will reopen as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

Anyone in the system at 2 p.m. will hear announcements about the service changes.

Trains with both above-ground and underground service will continue to operate, however, passengers will be required to disembark at the last station before the train goes above ground.

The Staten Island Railway continued to operate Monday, however, Feinberg said residents should assume that service will be suspended at some point.

Feinberg also warned bus riders to expect service reductions Monday afternoon.

Metro-North and Long Island railroads ended service Monday afternoon, MTA Chairman and CEO Pat Foye said. Metro-North’s last trains will depart at 3 p.m. and the LIRR will end service between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., Foye said.

Over in New Jersey, service is temporarily suspended system-wide Monday for all NJ Transit buses, rail (except Atlantic City Rail Line), light rail and Access Link service.

PATH suspended service on all four lines beginning at 3 p.m. Monday.

Click here for a full list of nor’easter mass-transit disruptions in NY, NJ

Across the Northeast, many coronavirus vaccination sites closed Monday.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said the storm forced the postponement of about 10,000 shots and delayed the state’s weekly resupply of vaccine, now expected Tuesday. He urged providers that called off vaccination appointments to extend their hours if needed to reschedule the shots by the end of the week.

In a school year when many students are already learning from home, in-person classes were canceled in many places.

“I’d like to think there is still some virtual learning going on, with a little bit of time for sledding along the way,” Lamont quipped.

New York City mom Alyssa Burnham was happy for her son to have “a break from his regular routine.”

Now that snow days have blurred into remote-learning days, “it’s fun for him to just get out here and be a kid,” she said as he played in the snow.

The New York City area had scattered power outages by early evening, affecting about 3,200 homes and businesses in the city and its New York suburbs, 4,000 in New Jersey and 1,200 in Connecticut.

Hundreds of flights and many trains and were canceled, and aboveground New York City subway service stopped at 2 p.m.

In recent days, a storm system blanketed parts of the Midwest, with some areas getting the most snow in several years. Ohio and Washington, D.C., also got snow.

The snow and cold in Washington led President Joe Biden to postpone a visit to the State Department that had been planned for Monday.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration had been in contact with governors states affected by the weather.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.