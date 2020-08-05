Mass transit disruptions continue after Isaias slams tri-state area

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Tropical Storm Isaias’ relentless winds blew for hours, toppled trees, cut power and stopped trains on their tracks.

Mass transit systems across the tri-state area were brought to a halt Tuesday.

All train service was suspended on NJ Transit, Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad due to high winds and storm debris causing hazardous conditions, officials said.

Ridership was not as high compared to pre-pandemic levels, but many essential workers and those not working remotely had to find other ways to get back home.

MTA Chairman Pat Foye told the PIX11 Morning News that crews were working “around the clock” to restore service. Watch his interview:

The MTA said New York City subway service had been fully restored by Wednesday morning after most outdoor lines were temporarily suspended Tuesday.

MTA bus service was operating as well, with detours as needed.

LIRR updates

Most of the Long Island Rail Road’s branches were restored Wednesday. By they afternoon, Crews had restored service on the Babylon, Ronkonkoma, Port Washington, Far Rockaway, Hempstead, Long Beach and West Hempstead branches, according to the transit system.

On the Port Jefferson Branch, service is suspended between Huntington and Port Jefferson as crews work to remove trees, utility poles and debris as well as repair tracks and signals damaged in the storm.

The Oyster Bay Branch is experiencing delays and train cancellations.

Service remains suspended on the Montauk Branch due to fallen trees, downed utility poles and power lines.

Customers have been advised to allow extra travel time and expect delays or cancellations.

NJ Transit updates

NJ Transit rail service is running Wednesday on a modified service plan. The rail system is operating weekend service on the Northeast Corridor, Main-Bergen County Line, Pascack Valley Line, Raritan Valley Line, and Port Jervis Line between Suffern and Port Jervis.

Atlantic City Rail Line service resumed with regular weekday service.

However, the Morris & Essex, Gladstone, Montclair-Boonton, North Jersey Coast and Port Jervis rail lines remain temporarily suspended as crews continue to work to clear over 250 trees, repair signal systems and repair overhead wires which power trains.

Once repairs are complete and tracks are inspected, lines will resume on a weekend schedule.

Customers are advised to take NJ Transit light rail, bus, private carrier buses and PATCO. PATH will also cross-honor tickets and passes at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd Street in Manhattan.

Crews continue to work throughout the system to remove downed trees, repair track and signals, and restore service. On the @NJTRANSIT_NJCL, crews are working to inspect and repair overhead wires and signals. pic.twitter.com/cVrP25db74 — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) August 5, 2020

Metro-North updates

Metro-North is operating weekend service on the Hudson Line and limited service on the Harlem Line.

Service along the New Canaan Branch is suspended between New Canaan and Stamford “due to extensive damage to our infrastructure as a result of the storm,” Metro-North said around 11 a.m. Substitute buses will operate for all trains, following a weekend schedule.

New Haven Line service was operating on a weekend schedule between Grand Central Terminal and Stamford, with no service to Mount Vernon East, Pelham and New Rochelle. Customers could see delays up to 45 minutes.

Crews are working to clear tracks and repair rails to get service back up and running.