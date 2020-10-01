It may be a colder, wetter weekend

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — After one more pleasant day with temperatures in the lower 70s, a cool down is approaching for the weekend.

A cold front coming from the Midwest, will sweep through the region Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures will hold in the 60s through early next week before a brief warm up develops for the middle part of the week.

Clouds will thicken Thursday night as the front approaches. A few showers could develop overnight west of the city, but it should stay dry along the coast. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 50s in the city. Some outlying suburbs could drop into the upper 40s.

Friday will have a damp start with showers around. It should taper off during the middle part of the day as the front shifts to the east and skies will clear out through the afternoon. The winds will be driving in from the north making it noticeably cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

It will stay cool through the weekend with temperatures holding in the mid 60s. An area of high pressure will bring sunny skies on Saturday, but then clouds will be on the increase Sunday afternoon.

A pair of systems from the west and south will converge off the coast on Monday. That will bring some rain across the region on Monday. It will also be on the cool side with highs in the lower 60s

Temperatures will slightly moderate heading into Wednesday with temperatures climbing toward the lower 70s. It will be short-lived though as a cold front brings afternoon showers and maybe even a thunderstorm.

A brisk wind will then develop behind the system on Thursday. That will bring temperatures back down into the lower 60s for the latter part next week.