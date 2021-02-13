Icy weather could dominate Sunday

NEW YORK — It’s been a busy month in the weather department to say the least with snowfall six out of the first 12 days of February.

With 21.2 inches of snowfall reported at Central Park on Feb. 12, getting into the top 10 snowiest Februarys on record will be a close call. The current record is 23.0 in 1978.

Now we are gearing up for three more rounds of wintry weather. However, the main concern will be icy accumulation. The first round is currently underway. A winter weather advisory will remain in effect until 10 a.m. tomorrow.

The icy mix will cause travel disruptions, slick roads, sidewalks, parking lots, and local power outages possible this weekend.

The second system arrives by Monday afternoon and lasts through Tuesday afternoon. Then dry weather returns on Wednesday. But keep in mind leftover snow from previous storms combined with upcoming wintry weather will cause travel delays.

Temperatures are expected to be below freezing which will prevent melting from taking place.

Finally, anticipate a third round Thursday into Friday. This system will begin as snow/icy mix then transition to rain as temperatures rise. There could be a transition back to snow and ice on the back side of the storm as it tapers off.

Milder weather may allow for some melting. However as overnight lows bottom out below freezing, fallen precipitation will refreeze. As always, stay tuned for updates.