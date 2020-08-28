How PSEG is prepping for Laura’s remnants

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LONG ISLAND — Rain and intense winds were all it took to knock out power as Isaias swept across the tri-State earlier this month, leaving many customers without power for over a week.

The most recent summer storm left 12,000 customers without electricity across Long Island for a few hours.

As a result of these weather events, PSEG has been under intense scrutiny. It’s even prompted Gov. Andrew Cuomo to deliver some choice words. The governor has stated that utility companies must be held accountable, a statement that PSEG Long Island President and COO, Daniel Eichhorn doesn’t deny.

“What happened in storm Isaias — we know the experience was not acceptable to our customers. We know we placed a lot of our employees as well as elected officials in pretty tough spots,” said Eichhorn.

Now, with remnants of Laura slated to arrive this weekend, Eichhorn said PSEG is in storm mode.

He added that they have about 700 additional line workers and 100 tree workers in the event restoration is needed for this weekend’s storm.