How long will the dry streak last?

NEW YORK — The dry streak continues through the weekend and into next week.

Even though you won’t need the rain or snow gear, you will need the heavier coat. So don’t forget to bundle up!

After topping out in the upper 30s Saturday afternoon, expect lows to bottom out in the upper 20s in the city overnight. Keep in mind it will be even colder in the suburbs. Wind chill values will also make it feel five to ten degrees colder.

We’ve also been closely watching a winter storm brewing in the Rockies. The system will bring snow to New Mexico, Colorado and will eventually spread east to Texas over the weekend. The Mid-Atlantic and parts of the southeast will also be affected by this storm.

Right now, it looks like the winter storm will stay south of our area. That said, dry weather is expected to continue for the rest of next week. Also, anticipate milder temperatures ahead.

In the meantime, don’t forget to check out the Triple Conjunction through Monday evening. Binoculars or telescope is recommended to view the celestial event. But, there’s no special equipment necessary. Enjoy!