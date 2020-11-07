How long will mild temps last?

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — It was a day of record highs reported at LaGuardia, JFK, Islip and Bridgeport.

After topping out in the 70s, expect temperatures to fall into the upper 40s in the city overnight.

It will remain dry through Tuesday. However, we are tracking an area of low pressure from the west along with moisture from the south.

Some of the moisture will interact with Eta as the storm reaches Florida. So, expect rain on Wednesday followed by a cooldown. Temperatures should become more seasonable toward the end of the week.

Tracking the Tropics

It’s become the storm that won’t give up.

After striking Central America, Eta has returned to tropical storm strength and is churning over the warm waters of the northwest Caribbean.

It now has its sights set on Cuba before heading for the Florida Keys and could hit the mainland.

As of Saturday evening, there’s heavy rain moving across Cayman Islands, Jamaica, Cuba, Bahamas, and South Florida.

With Tropical watches and warnings in place, flooding, damaging winds and storm surge are expected.

