Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of NY, NJ, CT

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — UPDATE: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for most of New York City and neighboring areas until 6:45 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including New York NY, Queens NY, Manhattan NY until 6:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/F90o6sHEjk — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) August 25, 2020

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut through 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

A cold front will press through the region bringing a chance of severe storms that will be capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain and hail the size of a ping pong ball.

It has been another hot and humid day, with temperatures climbing beyond 90 degrees.

Cooler air is expected for Wednesday, as high pressure brings in a pleasant northwesterly flow. It will be a sunny day as temperatures climb to around 80 degrees.

Heading into the latter part of the week, the temperature and humidity will creep back up along with the risk of a thunderstorm. Expect highs to be in the upper 80s for both Thursday and Friday.

On Saturday, we will be monitoring what will become the remnants of Laura. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting Laura to make landfall in Louisiana as a category 2 hurricane late Wednesday night with winds of around 105 mph. From there, it will continue to head northward where it will then hook up with a cold front and slide east toward Virginia or the Carolinas.

Even though the storm will pass well south, the frontal boundary will funnel moisture up to the northeast and potential bring some tropical downpours around here sometime between Saturday and early Sunday. More details on the exact impacts will follow as we progress through the week.