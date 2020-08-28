Hot, sunny Friday before strong storms return at night

Weather

by: PIX11 Weather Team

Posted: / Updated:
Weather alert
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — After severe weather whipped through the area Thursday, we’ll see mostly sun and heat Friday before more strong storms return later.

It stays very warm on Friday with temperatures climbing up to 90 in the city and upper 80s in the suburbs.

A stationary front will remain over the area once again, keeping unsettled weather in the region.

There will be another risk of showers and strong thunderstorms developing Friday evening.

On Saturday, we will then feel the effects of what is left of Laura. While the storm will track well south, the tropical moisture will ride up along a frontal boundary bringing showers starting by midday and it will be on and off through the afternoon. It could be on the heavy side during the evening hours as a cold front crosses through. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

Skies clear out early by Sunday making it the pick of the weekend. A pleasant northerly wind will keep temperatures right around the 80 degree mark.

