Hot Monday ahead with storm possible late in the day as Isaias approaches

Another warm and muggy night was underway Sunday. In the city, temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 70s all night, with a stray shower possible.

Monday’s forecast is very similar to Sunday, with a high near 90 and a late-day storm possible. By Monday night, Tropical Storm Isaias will be advancing toward the tri-state region It’s currently a strong Tropical Storm off the coast of Florida and, as it starts moving northward, Isaias will begin to move inland. This will bring heavy rain everywhere along its path, but a track over land means the winds will lose their intensity fairly quickly.

Even so, wind gusts over 40 mph are likely throughout the tri-state region along with rainfall over 3 inches as Isaias moves through. Some isolated spots could see as much as 6 inches of rain by the time Isaias moves out.

The heaviest rain and strongest wind is expected to move through from early Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning.

This storm will be a fast-mover and sunshine will quickly return to the area by Wednesday afternoon. A more typical summer pattern will be in place for the rest of the week.