Hot, humid weather returns Monday; afternoon storms possible

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Temperatures topped out at 90 degrees on Monday for the 19th time this season. Typically Central Park hits 90 degrees 15 times a year; we may hit it again on Tuesday. This time, a cold front will bring a better chance of thunderstorms and it could be on the severe side with the possibility of damaging winds.

A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible Monday night as a weak disturbance passes through the region. Earlier in the day, there was a chance of a gusty thunderstorm and large hail. The loss of daytime heating has caused most of those storms to weaken. It will be a warm and muggy night as temperatures go down into the mid 70s.

It will be a hot and humid Tuesday as temperatures climb toward 90 degrees. The high humidity will make it feel closer to the mid 90s during the middle part of the day. A cold front will press through the region bringing a chance severe storms that will be capable of producing damaging winds. The Storm Prediction Center has placed Central and Southern New Jersey under an elevated risk or severe weather.

Cooler air then quickly filters in for Wednesday as high pressure brings in a pleasant northwesterly flow. It will be a sunny day as temperatures climb to around 80 degrees.

Heading into the latter part of the week, the temperature and humidity will creep back up along with the risk of a thunderstorm. Expect highs to be in the upper 80s for both Thursday and Friday.

On Saturday, we will be monitoring what will become the remnants of Laura. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting Laura to make landfall in Louisiana as a category 2 hurricane late Wednesday night with winds of around 105 mph. From there, it will continue to head northward where it will then hook up with a cold front and slide east toward Virginia or the Carolinas.

Even though the storm will pass well south, the frontal boundary will funnel moisture up to the northeast and potential bring some tropical downpours around here sometime between Saturday and early Sunday. More details on the exact impacts will follow as we progress through the week.