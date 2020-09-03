Gorgeous Friday with mostly sunny skies ahead

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — After a warm and muggy day, a cold front is on the move. Some strong storms could come with the front Thursday night containing damaging winds, lightning and heavy downpours. For Ocean County and points south, a Tornado Watch was issued for the evening as conditions support the possibility of a brief twister. Once the front passes, it is all good. High pressure slides in giving us a gorgeous stretch that will last through the holiday weekend.

Thursday evening will be a stormy one, featuring showers and some thunderstorms. Some of it will be on the strong side with gusty winds that could be in excess of 40 mph. Eventually, the storms should diminish into the overnight as the cold front passes. Temperatures will be around 70 degrees.

It will remain warm on Friday with partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s, however, the humidity will be lower. A noticeable breeze will be around from the west at around 15 mph.

Saturday and Sunday will be pleasant with generally sunny skies throughout. Winds will shift more northerly and that will keep temperatures at around 80 degrees.

On Labor Day, we remain dry with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower 80s. Winds will shift more easterly and that could bring up the humidity a touch.