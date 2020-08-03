Hot, humid Monday before Isaias brings strong rain, wind Tuesday

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Monday’s forecast is very similar to Sunday, with highs overing around 90 and a late-day storm possible.

By Monday night, now-Hurricane Isaias will be advancing toward the tri-state region.

Prior to Isaias’ arrival, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Queens, Brooklyn, Nassau County and parts of Suffolk County, expiring at 9:45 p.m. Monday. Fairfield, New Haven and parts of Middlesex counties were under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 10:45 p.m., as well as parts of Westchester and Putnam counties.

After strengthening throughout the day, Isaias made landfall near Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina late Monday night.

Isaias will bring heavy rain everywhere along its path, but a track over land means the winds could lose intensity fairly quickly.

The National Weather Service issued a tropical storm warning Monday morning, “until further notice,” across much of New York and New Jersey.

Even so, wind gusts over 40 mph are likely throughout the tri-state region along with rainfall over 3 inches as Isaias moves through. Some isolated spots could see as much as 6 inches of rain by the time Isaias moves out.

Showers are expected across the tri-state region Monday night as a frontal boundary stalls just west of the city. A few isolated strong storms have already developed early in the evening, but the shower chances should increase during the overnight hours as Isaias starts to make here way up north.

Most of the shower activity will stay west of the city Tuesday morning, but a few may make their way east toward the city and coastline.

Toward the middle part of the day, we will start to see the effects of the storm with the winds being on the increase.

