Highs in the 40s on a cloudy Monday, but breezy weather means it will feel colder

The low-pressure system responsible for bringing rain to the area Friday night into Saturday morning continues to usher in gusty winds. Even though highs topped out between 44 and 46 degrees across the Tri-State are on Sunday, the winds along with cloud cover made it feel more like the 30s. As the storm moves toward the Canadian Maritimes, winds will relax Sunday night.

Then expect a rinse and repeat scenario for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. It will become breezy at times with highs around 44 degrees, but it will feel colder.

We are also tracking a few disturbances, which could bring a few flurries or light snow showers Wednesday and Thursday to some parts of the region. Temperatures will return to the upper 30s, low 40s Thursday and Friday followed by a return of cold air over the weekend.

What to Expect in DC on Inauguration Day:

In addition to heightened security, weather will be on President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ side. Opening remarks will begin around 11:30 a.m., and Biden will be sworn in around 12 p.m. Expect temperatures in the upper 30s during that time under a mix of sun and clouds. The high is slated to reach 41 degrees.

