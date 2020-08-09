High temps and humidity: Another possible heat wave starts Monday

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Heat and humidity will continue to build in the tri-state region through the first half of the workweek. Both Monday and Tuesday will be partly to mostly sunny with high temperatures right around 90.

When the humidity is factored in, it’ll feel like the middle to upper 90s in the afternoon on both days. Make sure to seek out A/C for an hour or two on both days if you don’t have it at home.

Wednesday will still be hot and humid, but we could get some relief in the form of showers and thunderstorms.

However, the better chance of rain arrives on Thursday, lasting into the first half of the weekend. At least it gets cooler with the rain, as high temperatures will return to the low 80s by Friday.