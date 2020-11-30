Whipping winds and flood waters sweep through area with strong storm

NEW YORK — Thousands were without power and a major bridge closed after a windy storm swept through the tri-state area Monday, with even a tornado watch issued for most of New Jersey for part of the time.

The watch expired at 7 p.m.

By early Tuesday morning, JCP&L said just under 200 customers were still without power, primarily in Ocean County; PSE&G New Jersey said 277 customers were without power.

In New York, Con Edison said less than a dozen customers were without service across New York City and Westchester, while PSEG Long Island reported 239 still without power;

A storm system came in from the Tennessee Valley, bringing heavy rain and powerful winds to the region.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA until 7 PM EST pic.twitter.com/8jF8XewegI — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) November 30, 2020

Several other weather-related warnings and advisories were issued and expired.

Strong winds and heavy rain also forced the MTA to close the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge in both directions for nearly an hour Monday afternoon.

The lower level of the bridge has since reopened but the upper level remained closed, as of Monday evening.

Earlier Monday, video posted on social media showed road construction material blowing into the roadway on the bridge.

#VerrazanoBridge upper level is closed due to high winds. Seen here is road construction material blowing into the roadway. pic.twitter.com/HNTms5TRKp — Lakewood News Network (@LakewoodNewsNet) November 30, 2020