Heavy rain, strong wind Thursday before cold temps arrive Friday

NEW YORK — Zeta is on the move and we’ll see the remnants of it Thursday.

A fast-moving Zeta has weakened to a tropical storm as it barrels northeast after causing havoc along the coast.

The storm will weaken as it drifts inland and then take a turn to the east coast as it interacts with a frontal boundary in the Tennessee River Valley. The storm is carrying a lot of moisture and it will bring a prolonged period of rain around the tri-state region starting on Thursday and continue into Friday.

Rain will develop Thursday morning across Southern New Jersey before it makes its way north during the morning rush. From there, the rain will become heavy at times from the midday hours onward.

The winds will be whipping around, gusting to over 30-35 mph at times and that could lead to scattered power outages.

Rainfall amounts could approach 2 inches before it starts to taper off on Friday. Higher amounts are likely across Southern New Jersey where a Flood Watch has been issued. As much as 2 to 4 inches of rain is possible for that part of the state.

As the storm winds down on Friday, cold air will pour down into the region and that will allow for a brief changeover to snow for inland sections at the tail end. While accumulations are not expected for the city and coast, some of the higher spots inland can get a slushy inch of snow.

The strong winds will make it feel more like the 30s all day on Friday. Heading into the overnight hours, wind chills could be in the upper 20s by daybreak on Saturday morning.

Halloween 2020: A Treat With Sun, But A Tricky With The Temperatures

Get ready for a cold Halloween!

The remnants for Zeta will be long gone, but it will bring a pool of cold air across our region for Saturday. The sun will out, but the temperatures won’t respond to it.

In fact, it will start out as a bone-chilling morning for the early risers. The brisk breeze from the north will make it feel more like the 20s during the morning hours.

The wind will ease during the day, but it will remain to be chilly as the actual air temperature climbs into the upper 40s to around 50 degrees early in the afternoon.

As the trick-or-treating gets underway, the kids will need the jackets to cover up the costumes. Temperatures will be dropping into the mid 40s during the evening under mostly clear skies.