Clearing skies, less humidity Friday

NEW YORK — Thursday started out stormy with heavy rain across parts of the region. Parts of Long Island got pounded with a torrential downpour that dropped over 2 to 5 inches of rain, which lead to flooded roadways and numerous water rescues.

The sun was able to break through during the afternoon, but a cold front will keep the risk of showers for Thursday night. Some of it could still be heavy as well. For this reason, a Flash Flood Watch continues for much of New Jersey through Thursday evening.

Scattered showers will persist through the night. Some of it could still be heavy, which could lead to localized flooding. Eventually, the risk of showers should diminish during the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60s.

Friday could still feature some leftover clouds that may be slow to clear during the morning hours. An area of high pressure will move in from the west and allow the sun to break through the clouds as we head into the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

Saturday will be a gorgeous day throughout. It will be partly to mostly sunny with temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Most of Sunday will be fine with partly sunny skies. It will be a tad warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Late in the day, a frontal boundary will approach bringing the risk of scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm.

Heading into the next work week, we are expected to have a prolonged period of dry weather. Monday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s. Cooler and breezy conditions develop on Tuesday with highs struggling to reach 70. The rest of the week should feature temperatures gradually climbing back to around 80 degrees.

