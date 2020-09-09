Heavy downpours, Flash Flood Warning for parts of NJ Thursday

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Clouds ruled for much of Wednesday and there were even some sprinkles during the latter part of the day.

This was associated with a frontal boundary off the coast coupled with an onshore flow.

Overnight Wednesday, the front will drift closer bringing a better chance of scattered showers. The front may have a tropical connection with a disturbance well off the coast of the Carolinas. That could enhance the front bringing heavy downpours that could lead to flooding conditions.

As a result, a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for parts of New Jersey on Thursday.

Aside from a few sprinkles Wednesday evening, it should be a dry period. Overnight, we should see the chance for heavier showers to increase. Temperatures will be around the lower 70s.

The showers will increase in coverage throughout the day, and it could become heavy especially by Thursday night as a cold front approaches from the west. Rainfall amounts could be around half an inch, but it could easily exceed 1 inch for parts of New Jersey where the Flash Flood Watch has been issued. The cloud cover and rain should keep temperatures at around 80 degrees.

A few showers may linger around early on Friday, but much of the region will feature clearing skies. It should be a nice end to the week with highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday will be the pick of the weekend. High pressure will slide in giving us partly sunny skies. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

Much of Sunday will be fine with highs near 80 degrees. Late in the day, a cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Most of the showers should be offshore by the time Monday arrives leaving us a dry start to the workweek. Temperatures will hold right around 80.