Heavy downpours expected on Monday as cold front moves into the region

Get ready for rising temperatures and rain Sunday night.

A warm front will be the source of moisture as this next system develops. Rain will be light during the evening hours as temperatures rise.

However, rain will become steadier overnight. Expect pockets of heavy downpours during the morning rush as a cold front make its way across the Tri-state area. Expect afternoon clearing Monday with gusty winds and falling temperatures to follow.

Colder air will set in Monday night. Keep in mind that gusty winds will make it feel like it’s below freezing when you wake up Tuesday and Wednesday.

The cold snap will be short lived as milder air arrives just in time for Thanksgiving. The only caveat is that more rain could put a damper on holiday plans.

Right now, it looks like rain is slated to get underway on Wednesday and is expected to carry over on Thursday. The storm system could force people indoors. So far, it looks like the rain will move out quickly enough to enjoy outdoor dining for dinner.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade adjusted arrangements due to the pandemic. The plan is to allow spectators to enjoy the celebration from the comfort of their home. This holiday rain event may also play a role in keeping people at home Thanksgiving morning.

Tracking the Tropics

We are monitoring an area of showers and storms between Bermuda and the Bahamas moving northeast. There is a 10 percent chance of development within the next 48 hours. If this system develops further, it will become Kappa.

