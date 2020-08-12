Chance of rain Thursday, cooler air comes for the rest of the week

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A cold front will pass through the region on Wednesday night, according tot the National Weather Service.

Rain and thunderstorms may return Thursday as the cold front lingers south of Long Island. After days of heat, it will be a bit cooler Wednesday with highs in the low 80s.

It will also be cloudy.

More rain and thunderstorms are possible Friday because of the cold front. High temperatures will be in the 80s.

The ground is still saturated from Tropical Storm Isaias. Any heavy downpour could create flooding, since the ground cannot absorb the rain efficiently.

Heading into the weekend, we may still see the risk of a shower on Saturday, but the chance should diminish by Sunday. Temperatures will hold in the lower 80s.