Heat and humidity return next week

NEW YORK — After a pleasant Saturday, we’ll start to feel the heat again beginning tomorrow.

Fog will develop overnight tonight and once it clears in the morning, we’ll see a good amount of sunshine on Sunday.

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s on Sunday afternoon.

It gets hotter and more humid on Monday and Tuesday, with high temperatures around 90 degrees and heat index values in the middle 90s in the afternoon on both days.

An isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled out on any day, especially inland away from the shoreline, but it’ll stay dry all three days for most of us.

That changes on Wednesday, as an approaching cold front will bring a better chance for showers and storms.

The biggest rain threat of the upcoming week will be on Thursday.