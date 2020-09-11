Gorgeous Friday into an enjoyable weekend

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Early Friday clouds will slowly clear in the morning hours, giving way to plenty of sunshine by the afternoon before a mostly gorgeous weekend.

Canadian high pressure will move into the tri-state region later Friday, bringing dry and comfy conditions.

Expect mostly sunny skies Friday afternoon with much lower humidity. The high temperature will be 79 in the city and low-to-mid 70s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be a gorgeous day throughout. It will be partly to mostly sunny with temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Most of Sunday will be fine with partly sunny skies. It will be a tad warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Late in the day, a frontal boundary will approach bringing the risk of scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm.

Heading into the next work week, we are expected to have a prolonged period of dry weather. Monday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s. Cooler and breezy conditions develop on Tuesday with highs struggling to reach 70. The rest of the week should feature temperatures gradually climbing back to around 80 degrees.