Gorgeous Friday before heat, humidity return this weekend

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — After a week of cooler-than-normal conditions, temperatures will start heating up over the next few days. Highs this weekend are expected to be in the mid to upper 80s; we could even see 90 degrees on Monday. The humidity will increase as well. With all that warm and muggy air settled over the area, a few showers and thunderstorms are likely to pop up, with the best chance being on Sunday.

The warm air is likely to stay in place through Tuesday, but as we reach mid-week, temperatures will drop slightly and the muggy air will be pushed out of the region. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday are only expected to be around 85 degrees and humidity levels will be on the low side. Both days are likely to be dry, with partly to mostly sunny skies overhead. As we reach the end of the work week, temperatures are expected to remain at seasonable levels, with any major heat staying out of the region. Friday’s high is only expected to be around 84 degrees, and we could even see a few showers and storms roll through the area.

Outside of the tri-state area, we have our eyes on the tropics. The thirteenth tropical system of the season strengthened into Tropical Storm Laura earlier today. As of Friday evening, the storm contains winds of 45 mph and is expected to make its way through the Caribbean over the next several days. Initially, it looked as if the storm would directly impact Florida, but current models show it making landfall somewhere between Louisiana and Alabama as a Category 1 hurricane next Wednesday.

We are also watching another tropical system, Tropical Depression 14, located just north of Honduras near the Yucatan Peninsula. As of Friday evening, the storm contains winds of 35 mph and is expected to make its way northwest into the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days. Current models show it briefly strengthening into a Category 1 hurricane on Monday, then weakening into a tropical storm before making landfall in southeastern Texas on Tuesday.

There is a third area of interest that we are keeping an eye on as well. The system is currently located near the west coast of Africa, however, and has just a 20% chance of tropical formation. We’ll see what happens as we continue to make our way through this busier-than-normal hurricane season.