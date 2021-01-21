Frigid weekend developing with chance for snow Monday

NEW YORK — The week will end on a quiet note, however an arctic cold front will press through the region Friday night, allowing for a frigid weekend.

Heading into next week, a storm system will pass to the south but the forecast models are hinting that it could track close enough to bring some snow for Monday night and Tuesday.

Thursday night is shaping up to be tranquil with a couple clouds. A light southwesterly breeze will keep temperatures from falling no further than the mid 30s during the overnight hours.

Friday should start out with a good deal of sunshine. That will help bring temperatures up into the mid 40s during the day. An arctic cold front will then approach late in the day bringing some clouds around and the risk of some flurries or light snow showers.

Cold air will then rush in behind the front creating a very cold weekend. Gusts to 30 mph will make it feel more like the lower teens by early Saturday morning. During the day, actual air temperatures will only climb into the lower 30s but the winds will continue to kick.

Wind chill values will hold in the upper teens to around 20 degrees.

The frigid temperatures will continue into Sunday. By daybreak, wind chills could easily be in the single digits in the city and below 0 for the outlying suburbs. The winds should gradually ease allowing it to feel more like the upper 20s by the afternoon.

Heading into next week, the forecast models are indicating a storm system to slide south of the region, but they continue to differ widely on how close it will get to the city.

One forecast model continues to suggest that we my get brushed with a little snow Monday night. The other forecast model tracks the storm closer bringing a better chance of snow, and prolongs the event into Tuesday as a secondary system develops.

Obviously the confidence of the potential for snow is low at this point and it will be monitored as we head into the weekend.