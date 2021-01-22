Mild Friday before a frigid, blustery weekend

NEW YORK — A bout of frigid temperatures is on the table this weekend as an arctic cold front passes through Friday evening. Actual air temperatures will drop into the 20s, but it is the wind that will make the difference. The chill will last through the weekend, but we are also watching a storm that could brush the region with some light snow on Tuesday.

Any passing snow showers or flurries associated with the passing arctic cold front will diminish Friday evening. Northwesterly winds will drive temperatures down into the mid 20s tonight, but the gusts will increase to around 20 to 25 mph. That will make it feel more like the teens by daybreak on Saturday morning.

The winds will continue to gust at around 20 to 30 mph through much of Saturday. The sun will help bring temperatures up into the lower 30s, but those gusty winds will keep wind chills in the teens through the day.

Temperatures will drop further Saturday night into the lower 20s for the city. Wind chill values will likely be in the lower teens for the city with single digits expected for the surrounding suburbs.

The winds should ease off somewhat on Sunday making it feel less harsh during the afternoon. It will remain cold though, with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills should climb back into the 20s.

Monday looks to be the calm before the storm. Temperatures will climb back into the upper 30s with increasing clouds.

The forecast models are coming together with respect to the possibility of some light snow on Tuesday. Indications are that the storm will track through Mid-Atlantic brushing the tri-state region with light snow before daybreak on Tuesday. The snow, albeit light, will continue through the day before it tapers off late Tuesday night.

While this is an early call, we may get as much as 1 to 3 inches of snow. As with all snow storms, it is track dependent. If the storm tracks further north, it could bring milder air in causing some mixing to take place. If the track is further south, it may get too far for it to bring any accumulating snow.

Stacey-Ann Gooden will continue to track this developing storm through the weekend.