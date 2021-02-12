Frigid Friday despite partly sunny skies; more snow in our future

NEW YORK — The snow may be over with for now, but the chill is in.

Very cold temperatures continue as we head into the weekend and it will feel bone-chilling during the next few overnight periods, as wind chills drop into the single digits. The active pattern continues as a few more storms could bring some wintry precipitation through next week.

We can expect to see partly sunny skies Friday afternoon, but we’ll remain cold with highs climbing into the upper 20s. The winds will be less of a factor during the day, but it will still feel more like the lower 20s.

Friday night will be another brutal one with wind chills dropping back into the single digits.

Saturday looks to be the pick of the weekend. It will start out sunny, but clouds will be on the increase. It remains cold with highs around 30.

Another storm system tracks up the East Coast late Saturday night and into Sunday morning. The details are still coming together, but it may start out with some snow, but milder air will slowly come in allowing for a changeover to an icy mix to develop along coastal sections.

This storm looks to be a quick mover, so we may be already clearing out by the afternoon. Highs will end up in the mid 30s.

Monday looks like it will start out okay, but another storm could arrive late in the day and continue into Tuesday. While an icy mix is also possible, this storm looks to be more intense, and it may end up being more disruptive than the weekend storm.