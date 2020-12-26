Freezing temps move in after powerful Christmas storm

NEW YORK — Despite hitting 61 degrees in Central Park on Christmas, frigid temperatures have descended on the tri-state area for the weekend.

Sunny skies will prevail on Saturday and Sunday, but high pressure will keep temperatures for both days in the mid- to upper 30s. By a nose, the pick of the weekend is Sunday with less wind.

The high will move offshore, bringing a brief chance of showers late Monday with temperatures in the 40s. Temperatures will drop again by the middle of the week, when highs will reach into the 30s with abundant, but ineffective sunshine.

A rigorous system will gather energy in the plains and move east. This one will take a path similar to the most recent storm in that its center will pass to the west, so no threat of major snowfall.

Another round of rain and gusty winds could come Friday, just in time to ring in the new year. Clouds will increase Thursday and so will the temperatures as highs reach the 50s.

The timing is subject to change, but for now, the low passes to the west, and a cold front forces temperatures to drop again.