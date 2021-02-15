Freezing rain Monday, mild Tuesday before snow returns Thursday

NEW YORK — A cold, cloudy Monday will end with freezing rain before things warm up Tuesday, but the unseasonable temps only last a day. Then, snow will, yet again, return Thursday.

A winter weather advisory is in effect through Tuesday morning for much of the tri-state region.

We can expect spotty freezing rain through Monday afternoon into the evening, with steadier freezing rain developing north and west of the city.

Sanitation Commissioner Edward Grayson spoke to PIX11 about how the department has prepared for this week’s storms and how they are helping with snow removal.

Sanitation commissioner talks ice patrol, snow removal

Fortunately, more people will be at home due to the Presidents Day holiday and winter break this week.

The high temperature Monday will be 33 in the city, upper 20s north and west of the city and in the mid 30s over coastal spots.

Dropping temperatures overnight could result in dangerous, icy roads early Tuesday.

Those who return to work on Tuesday will need to allow extra time. Moderate to heavy rain will make getting around town tricky.

We get some much-needed break from the wintry weather on Wednesday, with temps rising toward 50.

Then, after a sunny but cold Wednesday, we gear up for another round of snow and rain Thursday and Friday, with milder air expected to arrive later in the week.