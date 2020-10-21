Foggy, damp start to a cloudy, warm Wednesday

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The misty conditions continue Wednesday morning before conditions start to improve. The sun will try to break through the clouds during the day and that will help bring temperatures up into the lower 70s.

We’ll still see a mostly cloudy sky Wednesday, but with a high of around 73 degrees in the city.

Thursday looks to be the pick of the week as a high pressure settles into the region. Expect skies to be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s.

An onshore flow will bring back some clouds on Friday. That being said, it will remain mild with highs at around 70.

Much of Saturday looks to be fine. It will start out with sunshine, but clouds will be on the increase as a cold front approaches late in the day. Highs will top out in the upper 60s. A few showers could develop in the evening, then cooler air will filter in heading into Sunday.

Cooler conditions then finally arrive on Sunday. A good northerly breeze should develop and that will keep temperatures from climbing out of the 50s during the afternoon.

Next week, temperatures will moderate back into the 60s, but a stalled out frontal boundary could develop. That could make the week rather unsettled with some showers from time to time.