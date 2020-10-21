Fog returns before a milder Thursday

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — After a gloomy start, the sun broke through the clouds and fog on Wednesday.

The view of the sun was short-lived, as the clouds made a fast return late in the afternoon and will stick around into the overnight period. Despite the clouds and fog, it will be stay on the warm side for at least another day. Temperatures will then trend cooler heading into the weekend.

Low clouds and fog will stick around especially across coastal sections for a good portion to Wednesday evening. Heading into the overnight, the winds may shift more southwesterly allowing to fog to be not as dense as the previous night. It will be another mild night as temperatures drop into the lower 60s.

Any fog and drizzle should burn off during the morning hours leaving us with a partly cloudy afternoon. The sun along with the southwesterly wind should help bring temperatures up into the lower 70s.

The winds will shift northeasterly as cold front dips down from the north on Friday. That will bring more clouds around during the day and keep temperatures in the upper 60s during the afternoon.

The northeasterly breeze will back off allowing Saturday to be a touch milder with highs near 70 degrees. A cold front will then cross through late in the day and it could bring a chance of a shower.

More importantly, a northerly breeze will follow behind the front bringing temperatures down for Sunday. Highs in the afternoon may only top out in the upper 50s during the afternoon.

Heading into next week, and unsettled pattern may unfold as a stalled out frontal boundary meanders around. That could bring the risk of showers from time to time from Monday through Wednesday. Cooler temperatures may follow behind heading into the latter part of next week.