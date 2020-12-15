First storm of the season could drop a foot of snow on NYC

NEW YORK — A major nor’easter is on the way to the tri-state area and could dump a foot or more of snow in parts of the region.

The snow is expected to begin falling in the five boroughs sometime between 3 and 6 p.m. on Wednesday and then increase in intensity as we move into the evening hours.

As we head into Wednesday night, the snow is expected to be at its heaviest throughout most of the area, however that is also the time where the five boroughs and Long Island could see a changeover to sleet, freezing rain, or a rain/snow mix. If this were to happen, snow totals would end up being lower than the double-digit numbers that some models are projecting. In addition, winds are expected to increase during this time, with gusts in excess of 40 mph possible.

Expect all precipitation to become snow as we reach daybreak on Thursday and last through at least the noon hour. It will remain quite blustery as well. The storm should move out of the area sometime during the early afternoon hours.

As of now, we are going with 6 to 10 inches for the five boroughs and the western half of Long Island, 3 to 6 inches for the eastern half of Long Island, 12 inches for the western suburbs of New Jersey and upstate NY and 3 to 6 inches for the southern half of New Jersey.

The track is still uncertain though, so anything can change.