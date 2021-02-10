Finally, a day without snow Wednesday, before dramatic drop in temps Friday

Could it be? A day without snow? It’s true, but how long will it last? Plus, get ready for temps to plunge lower Friday.

Wednesday will feature a lot of sun into the afternoon, before clouds roll in by the evening. It will be another cold day with highs in the mid 30s. The wind chills will be in the 20s all day.

Thursday features a good deal of clouds as the storm passes to the south. Temperatures will hold in the mid 30s during the day. A wave a low pressure could bring a shot of some snow showers late Thursday night, but it should be a non-event for our neck of the woods.

Friday will be dry, but it will be a bitterly cold day. Temperatures will only top out in the upper 20s. Wind chill values will be in the single digits in the morning, and it may feel no better than 20 degrees in the afternoon.

Saturday looks to feature more of the same, but colder. Highs will only top out in the mid 20s, with wind chills in the teens all day long.

On Valentine’s Day, we are watching a storm system that could track up the east coast once again. There a lot of time between now and them, but preliminary looks indicate a snow to wintry mix situation.