Feeling like fall this weekend

NEW YORK — After highs topped out in the upper 60s Sunday, expect near normal temperatures Monday. But those of you not down with the fall chill, rest assured: warmer days are ahead. By Tuesday, highs are slated to reach 70 degrees with another bump up in temps on Wednesday.

As far as rain goes, there could be a few showers Sunday night into Monday. Even though eastern Long Island has the best chance for rain, we can’t rule out a few showers in parts of New Jersey, the Hudson Valley and New York City.

Tracking the tropics

Gamma has stalled just off the northern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula. It will continue to meander over open water through Tuesday.

We’re also tracking a tropical depression on its heels. This tropical wave is located just south of Jamaica and will bring heavy rain to the island before heading toward the Cayman Islands. There is a bit more of a concern for the Gulf Coast in the coming days. The storm could become Delta and possibly strengthen into a hurricane. It’s a bit early to tell where it could make landfall. However, recent models indicate the cyclone may touchdown in Louisiana, which has already received its fair share of tropical cyclones this season. More details to come.