Fantastic Friday to finish the week

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — High pressure centers itself over our area Friday for a fantastic finish to the workweek.

We’ll see sunny skies Friday and a pleasant wind from the south will develop during the day. That will allow temperatures to recover nicely back into the upper 60s for most areas, and even possibly up to 70 for the city.

The southwesterly flow gets more pronounced on Saturday and that will help temperatures jump into the upper 70s during the afternoon. Interior sections will likely end up in the 80s. A frontal boundary passes Saturday night and possibly bring a sprinkle around.

That cold front will keep temperatures in the lower 70s on Sunday, but more importantly, it could play a roll around heading into Monday.

As of Thursday evening, Hurricane Delta is a powerful category 3 hurricane with winds of 115 mph. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting the storm to make landfall around the Louisiana Gulf Coast Friday night with life-threatening winds, heavy rain and storm surge in excess of 10 feet in spots.

Through the weekend the storm will weaken and interact with the same frontal boundary that passes our region Saturday night. Early indications is that the front could pull some rain around here Sunday night into Monday.

The forecast models have a difficult time on getting the specifics with regards to the exact timing and how much rainfall. As this is a complex setup taking place, we may not get a good handling of it until Friday night or Saturday morning.