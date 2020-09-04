Expect a pleasant, clear holiday weekend

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Expect conditions to remain on the dry side as we head into the holiday weekend.

Temperatures through Labor Day are only expected to be around 80 degrees, and there will be plenty of sunshine to go around. Humidity levels will remain low as well, so it will be the perfect time to go for a bike ride, take a walk on the beach, and give your AC a break.

As we return to work on Tuesday, skies will remain bright but humidity levels will begin to increase once again.

The humid air will stay in place for Wednesday and Thursday, and we may see some wet weather as well. No all-day rain events are expected, but a shower or storm is possible Wednesday evening and a few more raindrops are likely throughout the day on Thursday.

Temperatures will stay at seasonable levels though (around 80), and any extreme heat will remain out of the area.

Look for conditions to dry-up Friday under partly sunny skies. Highs will be around 80.