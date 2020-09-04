Enjoyable Friday before gorgeous Labor Day weekend

We're not the only ones who experience the different seasons. Our furry friends do too! Winter, spring, summer or fall, see this pups out and about.

NEW YORK — Temperatures will remain warm on Friday but the humidity will gradually drop head of a gorgeous Labor Day weekend.

Friday we can expect partly sunny skies with a high temperature of 83 in the city and lower 80s in the suburbs.

Saturday and Sunday will be pleasant with generally sunny skies throughout. Winds will shift more northerly and that will keep temperatures at around 80 degrees.

On Labor Day, we remain dry with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower 80s. Winds will shift more easterly and that could bring up the humidity a touch.