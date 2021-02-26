Enjoy a sunny, calm Friday before a rainy weekend

NEW YORK — An area of high pressure will give us one more sunny day to finish the workweek, but a pair of storm systems will bring an unsettled period of rain starting early Saturday morning.

Friday will feature sunny, clear skies. Even though temperatures will be a tad colder with highs in the low-to-mid 40s, the calmer breeze will make it feel a little better. Clouds will be on increase late in the day as the next storm system approaches.

Rain will develop early in the morning on Saturday and continue into the afternoon. At the onset, areas well north and west may start out as some snow or sleet before temperatures climb above freezing. Any accumulations would be on the light side at this time. Rainfall amounts should hover around half an inch after “Round 1.”

There will be a break in the rain from Saturday evening until Sunday morning with mostly cloudy skies. “Round 2” arrives as early as the midday hours on Sunday and could linger into Monday. Another half an inch of rain is possible with this storm.