Enjoy a mild Tuesday before Wednesday deep-freeze, return of snow Thursday

NEW YORK — After early rain clears out, get ready to enjoy an unseasonably warmer day Tuesday, before frigid temps return Wednesday.

While the city will mostly see rain Tuesday morning, some areas could see slick, icy roads, making the morning commute a bit more risky.

We can expect the rain and freezing rain to taper off by mid-morning, followed by a gradual clearing by Tuesday afternoon, giving way to an unseasonably mild day.

We get some much-needed break from the wintry weather on Tuesday, with temps rising toward 50 in the city and over central and southern New Jersey. Temperatures will top out in the mid 40s over the Hudson Valley.

Then, after a sunny but below-freezing Wednesday, we gear up for another round of snow and rain Thursday and Friday.