Election Day feels more like winter than fall; things warm up later in week

After a wet and cold start to November, Mother Nature will bring back milder temperatures for the latter part of the work week.

But first, Election Day morning will feel more like winter than fall, with a gusty northwest wind making the air feel like the mid-to-upper 30s.

We can expect partly cloudy skies Tuesday afternoon with a high of 49 in the city and upper 40s in the suburbs. The normal temperature in Central Park for this date is 58 degrees.

The rest of the week is looking up to be a dry one as high pressure settles across the eastern half of the nation.

A southwesterly flow will develop bringing in milder temperatures for the rest of the week and that trend could continue into next week.

On Wednesday, temperatures will get close to the 60 degree mark. Heading into the weekend, we could hit the 70 degree mark under mostly sunny skies.